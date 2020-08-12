Karen Diane Fletcher
Knoxville - Karen Diane Fletcher, loving mother and grandmother passed away peacefully, with her children by her side, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, after a 16 month battle with lung cancer. She was 71 years old.
It would be wrong to say Karen-those close to her called her Diane, lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined to win. Just because she is no longer here, doesn't mean she lost her fight. She won her victory in the arms of Jesus.
Karen is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Anson Fletcher; mother, Eva Marie Shipley Davis; father, Walter James Davis; siblings, Peggy Jean Loveday, Walter James, Jr. (Buddy), Jackie Wayne Davis.
She is survived by her three children, Tangi Michelle Fletcher, Michael "Jason" Fletcher (fiance' Kristen Dome), Summer Diane Albee (Rich); nine grandchildren, Dillon, Christopher, Laiken, Jasmine, Jada, Josie, Jonathan, Isabella, Kayleigh. five great grandchildren, Adelyn, Emalyn, Silas, Serenity, Michael Avery; sister-in-Law and special friend Sandy Davis.several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 15 at HCF KNOX 2505 Washington Pike, Knoxville, TN 37917 with Pastor Sharon Farruggia officiating.
Because Karen was always such a giving and caring woman the family is requesting in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Harvest Christian Fellowship Church. The donations will support the Outreach Ministries to feed those in our community. Please either mail to the church address above or give online at hcfknox.com/give
selecting In Memory of Karen Davis Fletcher. Donations can also be made to The American Cancer Society
at donate3.cancer.org
.
