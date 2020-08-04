1/
Karen Francis Brock
Karen Francis Brock

Powell - Karen Francis Brock, 57, of Powell, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020. Karen was a loving wife, mom, and nana. She was a great friend to many, whose strength and positivity was inspiring to all she encountered. Karen had a life long devotion to her dogs, bird watching, and growing beautiful flowers.

She is preceded in death by her husband and soul mate, Chuck Brock; parents, Earl and Daisy Allison; brother and sister-in-law David and Janet Allison.

Karen is survived by her two daughters, Sharon (Ricky) Irwin and Stephanie (Matt) Hackney; grandkids, Brendan (Lexi), Makayla, Makenzie, Maci, Sterling; special friend Ruby Irwin; and many other family and friends. Private family services will be held at Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Norwood Clinic, TN Cancer Specialists of Powell, Premier Radiation Oncology Services, and Lisa and other staff with Amedisys Hospice.

To share your thoughts and condolences, please visit www.woodhavenfh.com.

Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the Karen Brock family




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
160 Edgemoor Road
Powell, TN 37849
865-945-3461
