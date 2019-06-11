|
|
Karen Graves
Knoxville - Karen Graves, 62, of Knoxville was called home on June 8, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Della Jenkins.
Survivors include loving husband of 47 years, Rev Richard "Dicky" Graves; sons, Rev Ricky (Jenny) Graves and Josh Graves; grandkids, Kayla (Austin) Linder, Brent Graves, Landry Graves; great grandkids, Neyland Linder, Holden and Hudson Linder; her mother in-law "second mom" Josephine Jackson; sisters, Kathy Romines, Kay (Bill) Cabbage; many nieces and nephews and friends from New Fellowship Baptist Church and Faithway Baptist Church whom she dearly loved.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday June, 11 at Faithway Baptist Church (4402 Crippen Road, Knoxville, TN 37918) 7:00 pm with receiving of friends from 5-7pm. Rev Rick Passmore and Rev Wayne Lay will be conducting the service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 11, 2019