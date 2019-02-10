|
|
Karen J. (Palmer) Baumann
Powell, TN
Karen J. (Palmer) Baumann, 72, of Powell, passed away February 7, 2019. She was a 1964 graduate of Knoxville Fulton High School. She retired in 1989 from what was then St. Mary's Medical Center Medical Records Department in Knoxville, TN after 19 years. She spent 4 years working in a local doctor's office. She was a member of City View Baptist Church. She was an avid flower gardener until health conditions prevented her from as she called it "crawling around in the dirt".
Preceded in death by Father and Mother, Gilbert R. and Margaret P. (Thomas) Palmer. Survived by James R. (Rick) Baumann, her husband of 47 years. Also survived by special family Jeff, Jennifer, Brook, and Dustin Samples who provided unending support during the last months of Karen's life.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff on the 6th Floor South Neurology Unit of the University Of Tennessee Medical Center for the constant care provided to Karen during her extended 39 day hospitalization, to University Of Tennessee Medical Center Emergency Department staff for providing comfort to Karen during her final hours, to the staff on the 3rd floor of Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab facility during her short stay there, and to Dr. James A. Killeffer and the entire staff at Neurological Associates for their care during Karen's illness up to her final hours.
At Mrs. Baumann's request there will be no funeral services. Friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. The family will hold a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Mrs. Baumann's memory to the University of Tennessee Gardens, 2431 Joe Johnson Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee 37996 for establishment of a wildflower garden. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2019