Karen L. WyrickAndersonville - Karen Louise (Jerome) Wyrick-age 63 of Andersonville left this life peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, June 23, 2020 at home and in the presence of her family. Born to Elizabeth "Betty" (White) Jerome on October 19, 1956, Karen grew up in many places, but made her final home in East Tennessee. Shortly after moving here at the age of 16, she found the love of her life, marrying the luckiest man in the world, Steven John Wyrick on February 24, 1979.Two years later, they had their one and only child, a daughter. Karen would go on to devote her attention to raising her and only later would begin to commit time to other pursuits including gospel singing, youth ministries leader, cake decorating, ham radio, various arts and crafts, and most importantly - spoiling her grandchildren.As KF4SSI, Karen was a licensed amateur radio operator. Over the years, she had made many friends over the airwaves. Her key now at rest, our beautiful YL has gone SK for a final time.Karen is preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth "Betty" (White) Jerome; brothers, Theodore "Ted" Jerome, Jr., Michael G. Jerome, her best friend/sister-in-law, Dinah E. Wyrick.Karen is survived by her husband, Steven John Wyrick; daughter, Robin (Tim) Bird; granddaughters, Ashby Bird and Dinah Bird; sister, Patty (Dwayne) Brooks; brother, Edward "Eddie" (Maureen) Jerome; sister-in-law, Kim Jerome; nieces, Jennifer (Clint) Casey, Racheal Brooks and Jodi Brooks; nephew, Michael F. Jerome; grand-nieces, Kirsten and Tiffany; grand-nephew, Michael, along with many more family members in the Virginia Beach, VA area.Graveside service and interment 11 A.M. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Hines Creek Cemetery, Maynardville with Rev. Gary Vandergriff officiating. Due to concerns with Covid 19, you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 A.M. Saturday. Pallbearers: family and friends. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.