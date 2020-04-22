Services
Karen Mundy was born on August 1, 1962. She departed from this life on April 16, 2020. Karen was preceded in death by Mr. and Mrs. Helen Watson. Her memory will be carried on by her daughter Karen P. Mundy, April D. Gary, Arthur Cantrell, brothers Wille Watson, Fonzo Howell, and Walter Watson. She also leaves behind nine loving and devoted grandchildren, friends, and other relatives. There will be a Memorial Service scheduled at a later date. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -