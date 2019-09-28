|
Karen Phillips Spitzer
Knoxville - Karen Phillips Spitzer, 64, of Knoxville passed away at home on Thursday morning, September 26, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Margaret Phillips.
Survived by husband, Danny Spitzer, sisters Kay Bess (Jeremy), Lynn Morris (Todd); nieces, Shawn Foster (TJ), Amy Crayton (David).
Karen retired from The University of Tennessee, College of Education. Per Karen's request there will be no services.
A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to in Karen's memory.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019