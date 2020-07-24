Karen Robinson
Powell - Karen Wills Robinson - age 60 of Powell passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Karen was a caring and loving mother who devoted her life to her children. She was a Christian who was strong in her faith. She loved animals of all kinds and was a talented quilter. Preceded in death by father, Luther Wills; mother, Mary Wills; brothers, Wayne Wills and Gary Wills. Survived by daughter, Lindsay Robinson; and son, Logan Robinson. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Monday, July 27, 2020, at Union Cemetery on Union School Road in Strawberry Plains for an 11:00 AM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com