Karen Settle
Corryton - Karen Ann Seaton Settle, age 57 of Corryton, Tennessee (formerly of Sevierville), went home to Jesus, Saturday, February 15, 2020. She accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at a young age and lived her life serving Him. Karen grew up attending Middle Creek United Methodist Church and as an adult joined Redemption Church in Knoxville. Karen was an unconditionally loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her family was the delight of her life, after Jesus, her first love. Karen attended Pigeon Forge Elementary where she played basketball and was voted Most Valuable Player in East Tennessee in 8th grade. She was a standout basketball player for Sevier County High School and went to TN Tech on a basketball scholarship where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. Karen is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Mattie and Charles "Tim" Reagan, paternal grandparents Mayford and Clessie Seaton, special family pet Valor and many beloved family members. She is survived by her husband, Donald "Brian" Settle; children Jordan White and wife Molly, Hunter Settle, and Kailee Settle; mother Barbara Reagan Seaton; father Kenneth M. Seaton; sister, Sharon Seaton Broyles and husband Perry; brothers, Ken Seaton II and Judah Seaton; mother-in-law and father-in-law Donald and Connie Settle; brothers-in-law Jason Settle and wife Beth, Kevin Settle; nieces and nephews, Marshall and Joseph Seaton, Michael and Courtney Broyles, Garrett Ellison, Megan and Hayden Settle, and Tyler Settle; her lovely friend, Taylor Jane Bouslog; family friend, Sammy Shanton; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redemption Church, 3550 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Knoxville, TN 37921. The family will receive friends 3:00-6:30 PM Thursday with funeral service following at 7:00 PM at Redemption Church, Knoxville with Pastors Ed and Nora King officiating. Family and friends will leave Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville in procession to Middle Creek Cemetery at 10:30 AM Friday for an interment service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Alan Collette officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020