Karen Sue Kelly Laws



Powell - On October 12, 2020, Karen Sue Kelly Laws, age 65 of Powell, Tennessee passed away peacefully in her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Karen won the fight she had always hoped for. She was one-of-a-kind and a true fighter. There will never be another Karen.



Karen grew up in Closplint, Kentucky. She graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1976 with a teaching degree. She also attended Lincoln Memorial University in pursuit of a counseling degree. Karen was employed with the East Tennessee Human Resource Agency in Knoxville, Tennessee for 38 years, where she became the manager of the Homemaker Program that took referrals from Child and Adult Protective Services. Karen enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing and loved animals. Karen loved her family, friends, and coworkers. She was blessed with the unique ability to help and love people like no other. She made a true difference in people's lives. Karen once said that God blessed her with the privilege to work with people and see the struggles of life. Karen was a blessing to all she encountered.



She is preceded in death by her special parents, Lige Clifton Kelly Sr. and Helen (Sammie) Huff Kelly, and infant brother, Ronnie Kelly.



Karen is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, Al Laws, of Powell, Tennessee. She is also survived by her dear brother and sister-in-law, Lige Kelly Jr. and wife Kimberly Kelly of Closplint Kentucky, her special niece who she loved like a daughter, Heather Kelly of Richmond, Kentucky, and her special nephew whom she loved like a son, Joshua Kelly and wife Jessica Kelly of Richmond, Kentucky, and a special little girl, RaeLynn Smith of Closplint Kentucky. Karen's family was the light of her life. Karen is also survived by a long-time, very special friend, Shaler Gentry of Knoxville, TN.



The family would like to thank Dr. Ross Kerns and his great staff at Tennessee Cancer Specialists in Knoxville, Tennessee for their kindness and for caring for Karen.



In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness month, support can be shown or donations made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation in honor of Karen to help those fearlessly searching for tomorrow's cures for cancer.



Services will be held at the Closplint Church of God. The family will receive friends on Friday between 5 and 8 o'clock.



Karen's wish was to be remembered with laughter and love, and for her life to be celebrated. A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1 pm with the Reverend Frank Howard and the Reverend Carl Canterbury officiating.



A private graveside service will be held at the Evarts Memorial Gardens.



The Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.









