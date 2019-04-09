|
|
Karen Walsh
Lenoir City, TN
Karen Walsh - age 76 of Lenoir City, formerly of Ypsilanti, Michigan, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Loudon. Karen loved animals and worked with Monroe Co. Animal Shelter fostering dogs. She was talented artist and enjoyed singing, playing golf, and traveling. Karen was a former flight attendant, Director of Development Research at the Center for Creative Studies in Detroit, and Communications Specialist for Ford Motor Company. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Harietta Wagner Schroeter and stepson, Jeffrey Walsh. Survived by her husband of 33 years, Terry Walsh; daughter, Anje Carlisle (Tim) of St. Michael, MN; stepchildren, Kim Charlick (John) of Bloomfield Hills, MI and Michael Walsh (Asia) of Homer, AK; brother, Bill Schroeter (Liz) of Sun City, FL. many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family members and friends. A celebration of Karen's life will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13th at The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon, TN with Rev. Amy Morehous officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Monroe County Animal Shelter, 170 Kefauver Lane, Madisonville, TN 37354. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019