Rocky Top, TN - Karen Wright, age 54, of Rocky Top, TN and formerly of White Pine, TN, passed away December 8, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. For the past 7 years, Karen had been a formidable warrior fighting cancer. She faced and fought cancer with a bravery that we never dreamed she had since she was such a crybaby over a paper cut. In the end we still don't think the cancer beat her. We believe that she just went on a quest to find a place with better phone service. She was pretty upset that she could not get her apps to work and we all know how much Karen hated in-store shopping. Karen was originally from the Lake City area. She moved to White Pine with the love of her life, Doug Baker. Karen and Doug spent their many years together eating Chinese food and adopting any stray cats that came their way. After Doug's death, she moved from White Pine but her heart never left it. She thought White Pine was the best place in the world and she got good phone service there. Karen was blessed by knowing many kind people in her journey. We'd like to thank Dr.Kramer and his staff, the staff at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, the Solomon family, Lisa Cobb, Kenny Kimbrough, and most of all, Penny Burem. Karen was proceeded in death by her mother, Pauline Solomon, her step-dad, Ivan Solomon, (a man who loved to eat and Karen loved to cook for), and her beloved Chum. Karen leaves behind her sister and brother-in-law, Patricia Wright and Tony Moore, her nephew Ian Moore, niece and nephew Shannon Moore Price and James Price, nephew, niece and great niece, Kyle and Donna Moore and Zoe Dienhart. We will miss Karen dearly but it makes us smile knowing she is with Doug again in their little house by a little stream. As per Karen's wish, there will be no funeral because she wouldn't be able to do her own hair. Just when the caterpillar thought her life was over, she began to fly.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in White Pine, TN 865-674-2441
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019