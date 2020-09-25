Karl Stamper
Knoxville - Karl Davis Stamper went to be with our Lord on September 25, 2020 at the age of 95. He had a happy, long life and a peaceful death at home, and left behind a strong legacy as is evidenced by the deep sorrow and pain that his family feels from his passing.
Born in Waynesburg, KY on July 3, 1925, he was the youngest child (of eight) of James Floyd and America Ann (Boggs) Stamper. He was named for his dad's favorite newspaper writer of the day, Karl E. Davis. Karl is preceded in death by all of his siblings: Mayme Stamper Miracle of Indiana, Maynard of Colorado, Bruce of Washington State, Howard of Kentucky, Eugene of Indiana, Edwin of Kentucky, and Mildred Stamper McHenry of Georgia. He is survived by several beloved cousins, nieces and nephews throughout the world as well as his extended family, Aline, Elmer, Pam, Steve and Teresa Grimes of Knoxville. His beautiful spirit, accomplishments, actions, and guidance, combined with his love of God, reflect his cherished legacy.
Karl served in the U.S. Navy as a Gunnery Sergeant in WWII and to college upon his return. After settling in Knoxville, TN, Karl married Marion Schneider in 1948. They were married 48 years before her death. As a successful businessman, Karl was respected and loved by all. He was a man of integrity, strong work ethics and had a generous, kind heart. He never met a stranger and a stranger never forgot him. His wonderful wit and positive attitude endeared him to everyone and his hobby and skills as a woodworker introduced him to many who still cherish his woodworking and craft treasures he frequently gifted.
Family was of utmost importance to Karl and he only in recent years had to miss a few of his beloved annual Stamper Family Reunions. Being part of such a large, strong, loving family was one of his greatest joys and the pride he showed in their love was heartwarming. He will be missed terribly but never, ever forgotten. Karl was also a member of Alice Bell Baptist Church.
Due to the current Pandemic situation, funeral arrangements will be minimalized. Friends may call at their convenience 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday at Stevens Mortuary. Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service and interment with Elmer C. Grimes officiating. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Karl's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
.