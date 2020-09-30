Katherine Anderson Johnston
Knoxville - Katherine Anderson Johnston was welcomed into heaven by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 28, 2020. Kathy was born on August 13, 1952, in Palm Beach, FL. Kathy grew up in the tiny Mississippi Delta town of Inverness around loving family and friends. She graduated from Ole Miss in 1974 with a BA in Science and later earned her Medical Technologist Certification in Memphis, TN. This led to a 20-year med tech career, but this work was not the center of Kathy's life. Kathy was all about faith, family, and friendships.
She began her personal relationship with Jesus Christ in college, and her faith became her solid foundation and compass. She loved to study the Bible and mentor younger women in the faith. She traveled with her local church on mission trips to Guatemala and Belgium.
Kathy married her husband Les in 1988, and they lived most of their 32 years of marriage in Knoxville, TN. Together, they adopted a daughter Anna and later delighted in the addition of their precious granddaughter Rose. Family memories included many wildflower hikes in the Great Smoky Mountains and trips to the beach. Throughout her life, Kathy enjoyed taking trips with family and friends. These trips always involved plenty of mishaps, which the family laughed about again and again.
Until the neuromuscular disease ataxia came into Kathy's life at 43, she enjoyed an active lifestyle that included riding horses, swimming, and tennis. Even as her health declined, Kathy made the most of each day and fought for her joy. Her heart was for others and not herself. Even when she struggled to speak, Kathy phoned to check on loved ones.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Neda Anderson and brother Leslie Anderson. She is survived by her husband Les Johnston, daughter Anna Johnston and granddaughter Rose Hall, all of Knoxville; brother Mike Anderson of Indianola, MS; aunts Mable Wilson and Levenia Barnes of Shreveport, LA; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was dearly loved, and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Kathy to the National Ataxia Foundation, 600 Highway 169 South, Suite 1725, Minneapolis, MN 55426 or at https://ataxia.org/
. Designate the gift for research for SCA3 (Spinocerebellar ataxia 3).
The family will welcome friends and family to Two Rivers Church in Knoxville on Thursday, October 8 at 4 PM. Celebration of Life service will follow at 6 PM.