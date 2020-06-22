Katherine Denise Cupp Acuff
Katherine Denise Cupp Acuff

Passed away early Saturday morning. Kathy was born October 30, 1961. She was a 1979 graduate of Horace Maynard High School. She loved her "Burn One Racing" motorcycle family. She is preceded in death by father Roy E. Cupp and two sisters, Ruth and Rachel. She is survived by mother Peggy Cupp, husband Bryce Acuff. Step children Paul (Kelly), Troy and Casey (Shanee) Acuff. Step grandson Jackson. Siblings Amy (Allen) Frye, Roland Cupp, and Dwayne (Cindi) Cupp. Nieces Emily & Shelly Cupp & Faith Frye. Nephews Anthony, Dusty, Barry & Chris Cupp. Great nephews Hudson and Blake. Special friends Sheree Overton, Amber Justus and Kristi Perry. The family will receive friends at Claiborne Overholt Funeral Home in New Tazewell, Wednesday, June 24th, from 5-7pm with a celebration of life to follow. Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, June 25th at 11 am in the Drummonds cemetery.Kathy knew how to smile and bring a warm hug to you every time she ever saw you. I would venture to say she is still doing that to those who have gone on before. We may not have her hugs and smile here, but rejoice to know she is still giving them to others. She will be missed.

Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.Claibornefuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home
1106 Highway 33 South
New Tazewell, TN 37825
(423) 259-8586
