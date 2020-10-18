1/
Katherine Farmer
Katherine Farmer

Knoxville - Katherine M. Farmer age 80, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed into eternity on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was a much loved Moma, Grandma, Donut Mimi and Nanny. Katherine enjoyed a banking career and retired with 32 years of service from First Tennessee Bank. She accepted Christ many years ago at Carrs Branch Baptist Church in Claiborne County and was a current member of Salem Baptist Church in Halls.

Preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Leon (Bill) Farmer; parents, Ira and Hazel Walker; brother, Kyle Ira Walker; sister-in-law, Ruth Campbell Walker.

Survivors: daughters, Sheila Thomas and husband Danny, Cheryl Russell; son, Franklin "Ryan" Farmer; grandchildren, Courtney Johnson and fiance' Alan Russo, Craig (man) Johnson and wife Whitney, Adrienne Russell and fiance' Michael Bowman, Bethany Russell, David Russell, Victoria Russell and Olivia Farmer; step-grandchildren, Bryant and Barbie Thomas and Hunter Thomas; great-grandchild, Sadie Grace Johnson; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Special love goes to the Presley, Walker and Farmer families.

Family will receive friends 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Stevens Mortuary with a funeral service to follow at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Allen James officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the mortuary to go in procession to Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service and interment. Many thanks to the staff and caregivers for their loving care and kindness. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Farmer's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
05:30 - 08:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
OCT
20
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
OCT
21
Memorial Gathering
10:00 AM
Stevens Mortuary
OCT
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Stevens Mortuary
