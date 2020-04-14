Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Katherine Hale Obituary
Katherine Faye Hale departed this life at U.T. Medical Center April 9, 2020; daughter of the late Helen Snapp and Edward Garner.

She leaves to cherish her memories, daughter, Jennifer Hale; sons, Kevin and David Hale, a host of brothers to include, Edward Garner, and a host of nieces, nephews, and many other devoted family and friends. Celebration of Life services to be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary.

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
