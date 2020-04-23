|
Katherine Ida (Blackburn) McNiel
Maryville - Katherine Ida (Blackburn) McNiel, 89, of Maryville, TN passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. She was born on May 30, 1930 in Jefferson City, TN to Mary Blackburn and Benjamin Blackburn. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Reverend Paul R. McNiel.
Katherine was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Peggy McNiel (Steve) of Oakland, CA; sons Alan McNiel (Debbie) of Yaak, MT and Dale McNiel (Betty) of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren Paul (Sabala) and Lydia McNiel, and Sophia, Juliana, and Vincent Santucci; and sister Margaret White, of Teaneck, NJ.
She attended Central High School in Knoxville, earned a B.S. in Biology at Maryville College, and pursued graduate studies in Education at several universities to obtain teaching credentials in multiple states. She taught children with learning differences in TN, AZ, NM, and MT.
Katherine loved people, and spent much time caring for others. She also had fun. She was an avid scrabble player, and played games with zest up until her last days. She appreciated the natural world, especially birds, wildflowers, and insects. She enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, camping, gardening, hot springs, and travel. She was active in the Presbyterian Church and multiple service organizations.
She loved her large extended family and many friends. She often reached out to include others in family events who were away from their own extended families.
Donations in her remembrance may be made to Blount County Habitat for Humanity, 1017 Hampshire Drive, Maryville, TN 37801 or blounthabitat.org
Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865) 6WE-CARE(693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020