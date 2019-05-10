Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Interment
Sunday, May 12, 2019
1:45 PM
Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery
Katherine Juanita "Nene" (Hickman) Hutchison, age 95 of Corryton, passed away on May 7, 2019. She retired from Knox County Food Service, Gibbs High School and Gibbs Elementary School. She was the oldest member of Fairview Baptist Church in Corryton. Preceded in death by her husband, Leroy M. Hutchison (Veteran WW2), parents Ira and Edna Hickman, brothers Bill, Donald, Charles and Lynn. Survived by her children, Terry Hutchison, Donna Spino (Ken), Leisa Hutchison, brother Vaughn Hickman, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Special thanks to Knox County Sheriffs, Gibbs Rural Metro and Amedysis for their care and concern. In lieu of

flowers the family requests donations be made in her

memory to the Mobile Meals program P.O. Box 51650, Knoxville, TN 37950. The family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Saturday, May 11th from 6:00pm-8:00pm with a funeral service to follow Rev. Bryan Wright

officiating. Family and friends will gather at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, May 12th at 1:45pm for a 2:00pm

interment. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 10 to May 11, 2019
