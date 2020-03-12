Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
113 West North Street
Sweetwater, TN 37874
(423) 337-5033
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
113 West North Street
Sweetwater, TN 37874
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
113 West North Street
Sweetwater, TN 37874
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Cedar Fork Baptist Church Cemetery
Sweetwater - Katherine Justine Curnutt, age 81, of Sweetwater, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on March 11, 2020, at Heritage Center in Morristown. She was a devoted member of Shelton Grove Baptist Church where she served as the church pianist for decades. She worked for several doctors in Sweetwater and was a mainstay in the downtown area until her retirement.

She was proceeded in death by her parents: Merkes and Bonnie Allison; her husband of 48 years, George Curnutt and infant daughter: Nita Yvonne Curnutt. She is survived by her son: Malin Curnutt, of Morristown; cousin: Wilburn (Juanita) Kilby, of Spring City and brother-in-law: Dan Curnutt, of Decatur.

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 5PM until 7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7PM with Rev. Tim Watson and Rev. Gerald Lynn officiating. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 2:00P.M. at Cedar Fork Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Ted Clower officiating.

A special thank you goes to DeWitt Place Assisted Living and The Heritage Center of Morristown for the kindness and care Justine received over the past four years.

Donations to Shelton Grove Baptist Church (6500 Blue Springs Road, Sweetwater, TN 37874) or to the Mission Funds at First Baptist Church of Morristown (504 W. Main Street, Morristown, TN 37814) are requested in lieu of flowers. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater oversees all arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
