Katherine Karry
Knoxville - Katherine Mary Karry (Kay) ceased her earthly life on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born on June 29, 1916 in Highland Park, Michigan, she was the eldest child of Tula and Howard Kelley. In 1940 Kay married her devoted and loving husband, William, and together they raised four children, two sons, Williams and James and two daughters, Kathleen Beaver and Patricia Campbell.
In addition to being a dedicated, caring wife and mother Kay was an avid reader and accomplished needle worker. For a number of years, Kay owned and operated the Katydid Needlework Shop in Bay City, Michigan. Over the years she gave generously of her time and substance to church and community activities.
Mr. and Mrs. Karry moved to Knoxville in 1994 and resided in the Buckingham Homes Center of the Shannondale Campus where they lived for twenty-one years before moving to the Shannondale Retirement Center. No funeral services have been scheduled at this time. After cremation, her ashes will be enshrined in the columbarium of the First Presbyterian Church in Knoxville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 23, 2019