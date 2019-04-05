Services
Katherine Keck, age 87, passed away on April 2, 2019 at Morning Pointe Assisted Living. She is preceded in death by parents Sam and Eva Chandler; siblings Sam Chandler, Jennie Bryan, Sue Spotts, and Ann Oaks. She is survived by loving husband of 67 years Bobby Keck, son Daryle Keck, daughter Becky Reed, grandchildren Laura, Kevin, Abby, Annie, and Jeremy, 12 great-grandchildren, sister Betty (Donald) Riccard, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Betty (Arthur) McKenzie and Bill (Virginia) Keck, many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee at alztennessee.org. Family will receive friends 5:00-6:00pm Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with memorial service to follow at 6:00pm. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019
