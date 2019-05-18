|
Katherine L. Jones O'Neil Franklin
Knoxville, TN
Katherine L. Jones O'Neil Franklin, age 86, born June 8, 1932 went to her heavenly home on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents William Jones, and Lona Mae Hutchison, sons Joseph and Timothy O'Neil, grandchildren Marcie Wyatt, Candra Gelles, Jason, Amanda, Beth Ann Roberts, and Jessica O'Neil. She is survived by her children Terry (Audrey) O'Neil, Linda (Ron) Wyatt, Brenda Roberts (Mike Smart), Michael O'Neil (Vickie DeVault) and Dover (Angela) O'Neil. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Saturday, May 18, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. James Watson officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 am Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Bookwalter Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service with Dove Release. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
