Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Bookwalter Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine L. Jones ONeil Franklin


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Katherine L. Jones ONeil Franklin Obituary
Katherine L. Jones O'Neil Franklin

Knoxville, TN

Katherine L. Jones O'Neil Franklin, age 86, born June 8, 1932 went to her heavenly home on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents William Jones, and Lona Mae Hutchison, sons Joseph and Timothy O'Neil, grandchildren Marcie Wyatt, Candra Gelles, Jason, Amanda, Beth Ann Roberts, and Jessica O'Neil. She is survived by her children Terry (Audrey) O'Neil, Linda (Ron) Wyatt, Brenda Roberts (Mike Smart), Michael O'Neil (Vickie DeVault) and Dover (Angela) O'Neil. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Saturday, May 18, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. James Watson officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 am Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Bookwalter Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service with Dove Release. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now