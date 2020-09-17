1/1
Katherine Monroe Brister
1926 - 2020
Katherine Monroe Brister

Knoxville - Katherine Monroe Brister passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at NHC Knoxville. Katherine was born in 1926, the fifth daughter of James T. and Bessie B. Monroe and lived her entire life in the Oakwood Community of North Knoxville. She was married for 57 years to Malcolm B. Brister, who passed away in 2004. Katherine was a homemaker, caregiver, and a blessing to her family. She was a faithful member of Oakwood Baptist Church and also worked part time for several years. Left to cherish the memory of their mother is Nancy Peden, Pat DeLozier and husband Sam and Mac Brister, Jr. and wife Susan. She was loved and will be missed by her grandchildren, Deana Kennedy, Russell Yarnell (Lee); Bo Brister (Ashley) and Paul DeLozier (Jordan). She also leaves 4 great-grandchildren, Katie, Silas, Esli, and Colton; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their thanks to NHC Healthcare nurses, CNA's, and staff for caring for her and also appreciation to Caris Hospice for their compassion. Graveside service will be 1 pm, Saturday at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Friends may come by at their convenience from 11 am - 12:30 pm Saturday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN 37918. Memorial donations may be sent to Oakwood Baptist Church, 111 East Columbia Ave., Knoxville, TN 37917. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
