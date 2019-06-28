|
Katherine "Nina" Paxenos Psihogios
Knoxville - Psihogios, Katherine "Nina" Paxenos formerly of Knoxville, TN and more recently of Birmingham, AL, passed away on June 26, 2019. She was born in Memphis, TN on September 5, 1943 and graduated from Memphis State University. As an educator, she taught high school English, Advanced Placement English, and Journalism and served as English department chair and Yearbook Advisor. Her yearbooks won numerous awards, including the highest honors from the Tennessee High School Press Association. Over the course of her decades-long teaching career, she inspired many students to pursue higher education, particularly those who weren't inclined to attend college. Her colleagues described her as professional, innovative, and industrious; making a difference in the lives of her students. Nina also volunteered at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Knoxville where she served as Sunday School director and teacher, and she founded the cooking demonstrations at the Greek Festival. She especially enjoyed sharing her love of cooking with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband George D. Psihogios, parents Spiro and Jennie Chrisafis Paxenos, sister Adrienne Paxenos Dendrinos and son-in-law Mark W. Johnson. Nina is survived by her daughter Tina Fogel and son-in-law Glenn, daughter Jennie Johnson and four treasured grandchildren, Lauren Fogel, Andrew Fogel, Patricia Johnson, and Alex Johnson. She is also survived by her beloved uncle Gus Mavraganis, and several nieces, nephews, and Godchildren. The family would like to thank all of her caregivers, especially Pat Hobson.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 29 from 12:00 - 1:30 pm at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1:30 pm with Father Anthony Stratis officiating. Family and friends will then travel in procession to Highland Memorial Cemetery for the interment. Online condolences may be made at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
For memorial donations please consider the Katherine Psihogios Tribute Fund, http://act.alz.org/goto/KatherineNinaPsihogios.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 28, 2019