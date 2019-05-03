|
|
Katherine Zibelin Franklin
Knoxville, TN
Katherine Zibelin Franklin, age 55, passed away peacefully at home after a long and courageous battle with
cancer, on April 27, 2019. She was born in Savannah, Georgia, to parents, Jane Coggins and Joel Zibelin. Kathy graduated from Hendersonville High School and attended East Tennessee State University. She worked in various positions providing customer service, but what she loved most was being a wife and mother.
Kathy is preceded in death by her mother, Jane Coggins Zibelin. She is survived by her husband and best friend, David Franklin; sons, Jonathan and Zachary Franklin; father and step-mother, Joel Zibelin and Pat Chastain; brothers, Jeff Zibelin and Jon Zibelin (son, Corey Zibelin); sister, Karen Zibelin (children, Nick, Madison and Caden Buckles); maternal aunt and uncle, Dr. Candace C. Coggins and Gerard Monloup; paternal aunt and uncle, Barbara Sisk and Charles Zibelin; step-sisters Alicia Chastain (Ranga Bodla) and their children, Adelind and Kai Bodla, Andria Chastain (Edmund Velasco), and their children, Isabella and Mason Velasco, father and mother-in-law, Earl and Shirley Franklin; sister-in-law, Susan Franklin (daughter, Jennifer McCarter), special friends, Misty Wyatt Bejma, Susan Hamblen Nigro, and Allyson Ferguson Shuford and numerous extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to Dr. Keith Gray at UTMC and UT Hospice Services for all their love and compassion during this difficult time. Special thanks go to Nurse Debra Powell.
Kathy, your family and friends have enveloped you in a circle of love that knows no boundaries. You will be forever missed and never forgotten.
A celebration of Kathy's life will be held at Church of the Savior, 934 North Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:00p.m. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathy's memory to any agency of your choice doing cancer research. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 3, 2019