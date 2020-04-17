|
Kathie Gunter Blaine
Knoxville - Kathie Gunter Blaine departed her earthly life, escorted by her guardian angel, on Thursday, April 16, 2020. To God be the glory! She now resides in heaven with her Lord Jesus. For five years she faced many health challenges with dignity and grace. Her family rejoices in the fact that she has now received her heavenly body and has been reunited with her parents, Nell and George Gunter, her sister Jan and her favorite Aunt Marion. A true Southern Belle, Kathie was born on November 4, 1940 to Nell Applewhite Gunter and George Alec Gunter in Memphis, Tennessee. Her formative years were spent in Natchez, Mississippi where she attended Natchez High School. While there she enjoyed Student Government, the dance team and represented Natchez in the Mississippi Miss Hospitality Contest. It was also in high school where she met her beloved future husband, Dorman Blaine. Dorman went on to attend the School of Engineering at Mississippi State University and Kathie attended The Mississippi State College for Women. At MSCW she was President of her social club, the KA Rose and was selected the 75th Diamond Anniversary Queen. She and Dorman married on September 10, 1960 in Natchez. In 1961 Dorman received a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army and this began their fun years at Ft. Benning, Georgia. After two years of duty they moved to Montgomery, Alabama where Dorman began his construction career and their first child was born. In 1966 a business opportunity arose in Knoxville, Tennessee and the Blaine family has resided here ever since. Over the course of many years Dorman and his partner Charlie Hays formed Blaine Construction Corporation and Merit Construction Incorporated. Over the years Kathie and Dorman were blessed with four children, their spouses and six grandchildren. They are Melissa Blaine Harrison, her husband Paul and their children George and Blaine; Alec Gunter Blaine, his wife Tammy and their children Taylor and Sophie; Susannah Blaine Dunn, her husband Peter and their son Thomas; Mary Hannah Blaine MacCurdy, her husband Taylor and their daughter Sommers. Kathie will be lovingly remembered for her quiet, enduring love of God, her deep friendships, her beautiful smile, her love of all things southern, her piano skills, her southern accent, her love of lipstick, her eccentricities, her hilarious sense of humor, her compassion for people, her love of animals (especially her dog Hailey), her love of books and flowers, and her deep affection for Blowing Rock, North Carolina. She was fun, funny and endearing. People were drawn to her, she loved nothing better than a deep conversation. Kathie loved her family fiercely and she found her greatest joy in family gatherings. She was a devoted mother and wife. Her family was the center of her world. She lived her life her way…..she was deeply loved and will be deeply missed. The family would like to thank the following people for their exceptional care, friendship and compassion: Dr. Timothy Panella at UTMC, Dr. Adam Tyson and the UTMC Palliative care team, LifeCare of Blount County, Hugh and Barbara McWilliams, Sonny and Robin Trotter, her wonderful caregiver Janet Brickzin, and most especially Dr. John Bell at UTMC who served not only as one of her doctors but her friend and constant encourager. Our friends have been a tremendous support during these last five years and we will all be eternally grateful. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Kathie's love of all God's creatures, memorials may be made to Young-Williams Animal Center or The Knoxville Humane Society. All services are private due to the COVID 19 restrictions. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020