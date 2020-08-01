1/1
Kathleen Anderson Arp
Kathleen Anderson Arp

Knoxville - A little after 8:00 PM, on Friday, July 31, 2020, my mom, Kathleen Anderson Arp, went to meet dad at the well. This picture was taken in Junction City, Kansas in 1942. Dad was in the Army. At that time he was in the Calvary, motorcycle. I want to believe that they are back at that well pumping water into dad's hat. They can then walk off together holding hands for eternity. Mom lived a full life. She helped fill the lives of others. She spent just shy of 98 years on this earth. Known as Mama Arp to all, she was indeed a mother to all. A woman of strong convictions, she taught us about family, love and faith. In her last years she demonstrated grace under difficult circumstances, and how to see the best in everything. An exceptional mother and grandmother, she will be missed by a multitude of family and friends through whom her legacy lives on. While sad, we are glad she has found her well-deserved rest. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Many thanks to Maple Court Memory Care for the dignity and love shown to Mama Arp. In lieu of flowers, please send any remembrances to Lincoln Park Baptist Church, 830 Chickamauga Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
