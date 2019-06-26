Services
Kathleen Blackstock Obituary
Kathleen Blackstock

Knoxville - Kathleen Irwin Blackstock, age 90, of Knoxville, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter: Robin Lynn, sisters Pauline Whitley and Evaline Irwin. Kathleen is survived by her husband of 70 years, Robert (Pete) Blackstock, Sons: Bernie and Sandy, Phillip and Susan Blackstock; grandchildren, Justin, Adam, Nathan, and Abby; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Towe, Lana and Ted Stooksbury, special niece, Sandra McClain and other nieces and nephew. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Friday, June 28, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel for an 11:00 am graveside service with Dr. Alan Price officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 26 to June 27, 2019
Download Now