Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Kathleen Bomar Ellis

Kathleen Bomar Ellis Obituary
Kathleen Bomar Ellis

Knoxville, TN

Kathleen Bomar Ellis, age 84, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Shannondale Health Care Center. She was born March 8, 1935 to the late Robert and Norma Jefferson Bomar. In addition to her parents she was

preceded in death by her husband Jack Ellis; sisters Evelyn, Connie, Lorene, and Lucille. She is survived by her children Kathy Phillips and husband Robert, Jackie Ellis and wife Kathy;

grandchildren Cassy, Melissa, Michael, and Michelle; 7 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A special thanks to the employees of Shannondale Nursing Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Will Lester officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Bookwalter Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service. Online obituary may be viewed and

condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
