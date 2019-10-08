|
|
Kathleen C. Dew
Knoxville - Frances Kathleen Crabtree Dew, of Knoxville, TN, was born near Euchee in Roane County, TN on November 8, 1921 and died at Elmcroft Senior Living of West Knoxville on October 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grover Cleveland Crabtree and Maggie Alberta Easter, sister, Peggy Ann Johnson, and brothers, Jack, Jim, Ted and Tower Crabtree. She was also preceded in death by special niece, Debbie C. Pardue and nephew Stephen Crabtree. She is survived by son, Richard Dew and devoted daughter-in-law, Lisa Carver, of Knoxville, her brother, Joseph H. Crabtree (Mary Chappell) and sister-in-law, Lynville Jones Crabtree of Sweetwater, TN, Terry Stevenson, Melissa Crabtree, Cindy Kyker and nephews, Randy Crabtree, Joe Crabtree, David Crabtree, Bob Johnson, Tommy Crabtree, Ted Crabtree and David Crabtree. She had 57 first cousins. Kathleen's beloved and treasured parents were farmers. Throughout her life, she was very thankful for the examples of love, resourcefulness and opportunities they provided her and her siblings. She enjoyed living on a farm in the 1920's—a portion of which is now the Blue Springs Marina and later on a bluff overlooking Thief's Neck Island and what is now Camp John Knox near the site of the old Rockwood Ferry Landing on the Tennessee River. While her father operated The Rockwood Landing Ferry for 3 years in the early 1930's, the family lived at the ferry. Afterwards they moved back to the Blue Springs/Cove Creek area in 1934 and live there until TVA formed Watts Barr Lake in the early 1940's. Having lived in homes without electricity or running water she always appreciated what TVA did for rural areas of East Tennessee. After graduating from Roane County High School in 1939 where she was a Salutatorian, she graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan (2-year degree) in 1941. Ever the educator, she taught in three different 1-2 room elementary schools in Monroe County. First, in Cherokee School in Old Sweetwater near where her family had bought a farm and moved in 1941 and then in Citico and Christiansburg. In 1944, she enlisted as a WAVE in the U.S. Navy. She loved her country and proudly served as a gunnery instructor. Her brothers, Jack (U.S. NAVY) and Jim (U.S. Army) both served in the South Pacific during WWII and inspired her to serve. After graduating from The University of Tennessee with a degree in Social Work in 1948, she began a 40-year career with what is now The Tennessee Department of Human Services. She spent a year at Tulane University in the 1950's and returned to The University of Tennessee at 46 to earn her Master's Degree in Social Work (1968). She spent 39 of her 40 years as a field supervisor eventually attaining Field Supervisor III, which entailed supervising Aid to Families with Dependent Children and Food Stamps for all of Knox County. She had a steadfast drive to help her clients, train and mentor social workers and see that the state's money was spent correctly. In retirement, she continued to live life to the fullest as a mentor, teacher, reader, gardener, genealogist, historical-society participant, volunteer, pet owner and most importantly as a friend who all her life worked diligently at maintaining her friendships with both family and friends. Her family would like to thank Elmcroft Assisted Living of West Knoxville where she lived for over 8 years and was provided the needed day-to-day friendship, hard work, understanding, patience, kindness and love as a member of that community. Thank you to Sarah, Traci, Chastity, Chris, Pat, Anita, Amanda, Heather, Amy and especially RA Lora Wyrick, all of Elmcroft. Also, a special than you to Dr. John Bushore, Dr. Ben Huff and Dr. Monica Crane and also Beth Atkins, RN and Cherie Merrite, Chaplain of Amedysis Hospice Care. If you can find a support group like this along with other caregivers not mentioned, you can provide support to those who have to face Alzheimer's disease. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any charity that helps in the titanic struggle with Alzheimer's, Mobile Meals or TN Wesleyan University. A Memorial Service will be held at Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church on Thursday, October 10th at 5:00pm with Rev. Chris Buice officiating, with a visitation to follow. Friends and family may share their condolences at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019