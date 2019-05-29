|
Kathleen "Kay" Cross
Jacksboro, TN
Kathleen "Kay" Cross, age 100, of Jacksboro passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 3, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Elihue and Lily Wright Green. She was a member of Caryville First Baptist Church and retired from Imperial Reading after 33 years of employment. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Marion Thomas Cross, Sr.; daughter, Faye Robertson; son-in-law, Roger Robertson; grandsons, James and Jason Robertson; sisters, Carolyn Ridenour and Irene Finley; brothers, Arnold Green and "Bud" Green
She is survived by son, Tommy Cross of Jacksboro; daughters, June Kitts of Jacksboro, Betty Jo (Buddy) Cotton of Caryville, Dean Sexton of Caryville; granddaughter, Jamie Jo Cotton of Knoxville; grandsons, Robbie Kitts of Chattanooga, Shayne Sexton of Jacksboro, Evan Sexton of Knoxville, James Cotton of Caryville; great-granddaughters, Rachel Maley, Alex Kitts, Sydney Sexton, Hannah Cotton; great-great granddaughter, River Kitts; great-grandsons, Jacob Cotton, Alex Robertson; sisters, Ruth Anderson and Sue Patterson; brother, Robert Green; several nieces and nephews.
Services 7 PM Thursday Cross-Smith Chapel, Rev. Gary Parker officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:30 AM Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Campbell Memorial Gardens for 11 AM Interment.
Memorial contributions can be made to Caryville First Baptist Church, 119 Church Street, PO Box 157, Caryville, TN 37714.
Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
