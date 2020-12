Kathleen FarmerClinton - Kathleen Farmer age 78, of Clinton passed away at her residence on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born December 10, 1941 in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Wayne and Eva Marie Denny. Throughout her life Kathleen loved making cakes and serving them at wedding receptions. Kathleen retired from Oak Ridge Hospital as LPN. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her brother, Joe Wayne Farmer and sister, Wilma Jean Farmer.She is survived by sons, Mark Farmer of Clinton and Chuck Farmer of Clinton; brother, Howard Farmer of Clinton; grandchildren, Marcus Ryan Farmer & wife Jennifer, Logan Farmer, Robert Farmer & wife Chelsey; great grandchildren, Easton Ryan Farmer and Isiah Ryan Farmer; several nieces and nephews.The family will have a private graveside service Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Dutch Valley United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Brenda Poole officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com