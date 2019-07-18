Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Young's Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church
1705 Lawnville Road
Kingston, TN
Kathleen Huff (Mama Kat) Baker Obituary
Kingston - Kathleen Huff Baker (Mama Kat), age 92, passed away at Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston on July 15, 2019. She was born in Lenoir City to Hugh Evan Wyatt and Anna Lou Wyatt. Kathleen was an avid bowler for 55 years and competed in several Senior Olympics with her bowling prowess. She also loved UT sports particularly her Lady Vols but could cheer equally for the men's teams. Mama Kat was an excellent cook and few could compete with her cornbread dressing and home grown 'cooked to perfection' green beans. Until her recent declining health, she was the 'official welcome wagon' for all new residents at Jamestowne. She loved meeting new people and helping others. While still able to drive she made an effort weekly to visit a homebound friend or church member. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years J.O. Huff, second husband Ben Baker, and daughter Marcia O'Connor. She is survived by children Cozette Kennamer, Stan Huff, and Rhia Billings; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Young's Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Kingston in which she was a member. Receiving family and friends will be from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. followed by memorial services conducted by Rev. Dale Watson and interment at Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial gift to Young's Chapel Church which she always called her 'home church' and to commemorate their 150 year anniversary. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 18, 2019
