|
|
Kathleen Voyd Walters Bond
Knoxville, TN
Kathleen Voyd Walters Bond, age 89, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was a lifelong member of Oakwood Methodist Church. Preceded in death by husband of 71 years, John Dennis Bond; son, John Dennis Bond, II;
parents, Opal Voyd Walters and Alice Lillian Shetterly Walters Survived by daughters, Dianna Bond, Brenda (Bob) Buchanan; sons, James (Pat) Bond and Scott Bond; grandchildren, Michelle (Larry) Kitts, Lori (Mike) Bales, Robert (Missy) Buchanan, Jonathan (Laurel) Bond; 12 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Regina Bond; brother-in-law, Tim Bond. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2:30 pm Saturday with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. Rev. Andy Hosack will
officiate. The entombment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019