Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Bond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Voyd Walters Bond

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen Voyd Walters Bond Obituary
Kathleen Voyd Walters Bond

Knoxville, TN

Kathleen Voyd Walters Bond, age 89, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was a lifelong member of Oakwood Methodist Church. Preceded in death by husband of 71 years, John Dennis Bond; son, John Dennis Bond, II;

parents, Opal Voyd Walters and Alice Lillian Shetterly Walters Survived by daughters, Dianna Bond, Brenda (Bob) Buchanan; sons, James (Pat) Bond and Scott Bond; grandchildren, Michelle (Larry) Kitts, Lori (Mike) Bales, Robert (Missy) Buchanan, Jonathan (Laurel) Bond; 12 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Regina Bond; brother-in-law, Tim Bond. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2:30 pm Saturday with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. Rev. Andy Hosack will

officiate. The entombment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now