Kathryn Ann Wasmond
Knoxville, TN
Surrounded by loving family, Kathryn Ann Wasmond passed away peacefully at home in Farragut, Tennessee just one month shy of her 69th birthday. Having fought a courageous
ten-year battle with
cancer, Kathy joyfully celebrated the ultimate home-going and
healing in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on the evening of March 5, 2019.
Kathy was born to Robert and Ann McNichols on April 19, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois. She began her early career as a registered nurse at Michael Reese Medical Center in Chicago. She was later called into teaching, receiving her B.S. in Biblical Studies and Human Resource Management from Trinity International University in Miami, Florida, and later still, into tutoring and counseling, earning her M.S.C.C. in Child and Family Counseling from Philadelphia Biblical University. As an experienced missionary, pastor's wife, teacher, counselor and conference speaker, Kathy impacted the lives of thousands around the world. Together, she and her husband, Joe, lovingly discipled both the churched and unchurched in over sixty-five countries beginning in 1982 as missionaries to Africa with the Evangelical Free Church. Kathy's legacy, however, will be in the large community of children, couples and families who sought her Biblical counsel and life instruction, and who will never forget her angelic imprint on their lives.
Kathy's most treasured gift on earth was her family. She leaves behind her devoted ministry partner and husband of 49 years, Dr. Joseph (Joe) Wasmond, daughters Jennifer Levesque of Chattanooga, and Sarah (Don) Brown of Knoxville, granddaughters Isabella Levesque and Kathryn and Natalie Brown, as well as countless extended family and close friends.
Arrangements will be handled by Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934. Immediate family will receive friends in the Chapel at First Baptist Concord Church, 11704 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934 on Sunday, March 10 at 2:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Victor Lee and Dr. Jim Anderson officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Living Legacy International at P.O. Box 22220, Knoxville, TN 37933 the international evangelistic and discipleship/counseling ministry Joe & Kathy founded in 2006 and have been engaged in throughout their forty years of Christian service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019