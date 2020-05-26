Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Graveside service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Luttrell Cemetery
Powell - Kathryn C. Smith age 97 of Powell formerly of Luttrell passed away, Monday, May 25, 2020, at Holston Health and Rehab. Preceded in death by husband Millard C. Smith, Sr.; son James David Smith; granddaughter Amy Brown; parents Dee and Vena Collins; son-in-law George L. Clark Jr.; brother Bill Collins; sisters, Edith Miller and Louise Skeen. A longtime member of Cedar Ford Baptist Church in Luttrell. Retired from St. Mary's Physical Therapy. Survivors include daughter Brenda Vaughn Clark; son Millard "Junior" C. Smith Jr. (Charlotte); grandchildren Cheryl Tindell (Terry), Missy Winterton (Mark); grandsons Mark Vaughn (Suzanne) and John Dee Smith; four great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; four step grandchildren; two step great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call at their convenience on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 12:00-4:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Luttrell Cemetery with Rev. Eddie Sawyer and Rev. Mike Vincent officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Luttrell Cemetery P.O. Box 54 Luttrell, TN 37779. Condolences may be shared at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020
