Kathryn "Katchie" Duff EllisKnoxville - Kathryn "Katchie" Duff Ellis, age 92, of Lenoir City passed away peacefully Monday morning, August 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.Katchie was a member of Martel United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Farragut High School Class of 1945 and Hiwassee College Class of 1947. Katchie was a charter employee of Parkwest Hospital.She is preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Ellis Cunningham; grandson, William Bryan Cunningham; husband, John Daniel Ellis; parents, Robert C. Duff Jr. and Mary Benson Duff; brother, Robert Max Duff; an infant sister; nephew, Max Duff.Katchie is survived by her daughters, Sandy Jones and husband Dennis, Jayne Sharpe; grandchildren, Daniel Sharpe and Rebecca, Marie Green and Brian, Michael Sharpe and Courtney; great grandchildren, Logan Ward and Parker Green; several nieces and nephews.Friends may call at their convenience at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday.Family and friends will gather at 3 p.m. on Friday at Concord Masonic Cemetery for graveside services.