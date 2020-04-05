|
Kathryn "Katie" Eugenia Cox Neill
Kathryn "Katie" Eugenia Cox Neill, 55, passed away suddenly March 28, 2020 in her home in Knoxville, TN. She was born in St. Petersburg, FL on June 22, 1964, grew up in Temple Terrace, FL, graduated from King High School in 1982, married the love of her life, Chuck Neill in 1991 & moved to Knoxville in 1999. She loved NASCAR, Myrtle Beach, Bewitched & all the kids she nannied. She is survived by her husband, Chuck; mother, Margaret Cox; siblings: Helen (Jack) Townsend, Mark (Kris) Cox, Matt Cox; in-laws: Peggy (Chuck) Bullard, Bill (Rita) Neill, Robb (Liz) Neill; her girls, Rachel & Emily Jackson, & many nieces, nephews, cousin, aunts & uncles. She is preceded in death by George Cox, father, Bear Townsend, nephew & Al Neill, brother in law. We will miss her laugh, smile, hugs & kind & loving spirit. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020