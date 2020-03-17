Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Kathryn Evans Jones Twyford


1930 - 2020
Kathryn Evans Jones Twyford Obituary
Kathryn Evans Jones Twyford

Knoxville - Kathryn Evans Jones Twyford, 89, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Hiram, Georgia. She was born to Andrew and Allie Jones on May 15, 1930, in Knoxville, TN. Kathryn graduated from old Knox High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Education from The University of Tennessee in 1952, where she was also a member of Phi Mu Fraternity. She met and married the love of her life, James Whitridge Twyford, Sr. on April 23, 1955 at Second Presbyterian Church in Knoxville, and lived in Maryville TN; Lower Burrell, PA; Newburgh, IN; Fripp

Island, SC, before returning to Maryville, TN in 2000. Kathryn taught elementary school in both Maryville and Lower Burrell, and enjoyed many activities throughout her life, including golf, traveling around the world, and bridge. She was especially proud of learning Life Master status with the American Contract Bridge League. Kathryn is survived by her devoted husband Jim, her son, James Whitridge Twyford, Jr. of Dallas, GA, her daughter, Kathryn Virginia Twyford Crowell (JR) of Marietta, GA, and her three grandchildren, James Whitridge Twyford III of Oakland, CA, Andrew Ross Twyford, of Oakland, CA, and Allie Virginia Crowell, of Marietta, GA, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Virginia Jones Moyer (Harvey), and her beloved daughter-in-law, Terri Ross Twyford. Visitation will be held at 2PM on Saturday, March 21 at Berry Highland Memorial in Knoxville, followed by a graveside service at 3PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local animal shelter.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
