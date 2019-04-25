Services
Kathryn Hagood Jackson Obituary
Kathryn Hagood Jackson

Kathryn Hagood Jackson entered her Heavenly home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, with family by her side. She was a lifetime member of Persia United Methodist Church. Kathryn was employed at IPC Dennison for 44 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Webster Hagood and James Clifton Hagood; brother-in-law, Bill Lee.

She is survived by her brother, James Hagood and wife Carolyn; sister, Jean Lee; nieces, Charlotte McCurry, Joanna Dunlap, and Stephanie Lee; nephews, David Hagood (Donna), and Derwin Hagood (Sheri); several great nieces and nephews.

The family extends a sincere thanks to Caris Health Care and special caregivers, Gwenin Hill and Mary Royston.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Persia Community Cemetery, C/O Mary Bowman-Treasurer, 198 Maxwell Rd, Rogersville, TN 37857.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Persia Community Church Cemetery. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm. Christian-Sells Funeral Home of Rogersville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019
