|
|
Kathryn King Chandler Ray
Knoxville - Kathryn King Chandler Ray died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Northshore Heights Senior Living in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Kathryn was born March 29, 1929 to John Fulton King and Dollie Young King in the Swiss community of Yancey County, North Carolina. She was the Valedictorian of her high school senior class at Bald Creek High School. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings; brothers, Gus King, Tarter King, Robert King, Glenn King, and sisters Ruth Ray and Betty Spriggs.
Kathryn married Robert Bentley Chandler of Marshall, North Carolina in 1948. After making their home in Asheville, they moved to Tennessee, where they lived in Cookeville, Knoxville and Memphis. While in Memphis, she attended the University of Memphis. Her husband retired to Kingston, Tennessee in 1983, where they enjoyed living on Watts Bar Lake.
Following her husband's death in 1996, she married a high school friend, Earl E. Ray of Las Cruces, New Mexico. They lived together in Las Cruces for eleven years until Earl's death in 2014. Kathryn returned to Knoxville to be close to her family.
Kathryn was a member of the Kingston United Methodist Church in Tennessee and the Morning Star United Methodist Church in Las Cruces. She attended Concord United Methodist Church in Knoxville.
Kathryn was a loving mother and best friend to her two daughters, Pam and Christy. She is survived by daughters and sons in laws, Pamela and Ray Fuqua of Knoxville and Christine and Jerry Stroupe of Birmingham, Alabama.
Kathryn was predeceased by grandson, Justin Chandler Fuqua. She is survived by five grandchildren; Barrett Fuqua, Tyler Masters (Jordan), Reaves Stroupe (Lenora), Chandler Stroupe and Kathryn Bentley Stroupe. In addition to the grandchildren, she is also survived by eight great-grandchildren. Kathryn often spoke of these children as the "light of her life".
Kathryn was fortunate to be involved in the lives of her step-children and their spouses, Chris Ray (Lynne), Ian Ray (Karen), Heather Carrica (Vince) and her cherished seven step-grandchildren, Austin Ray (Alexa), Alexis Johnson (Brian), Rebecca Lucero (Chris), Lauren Carrica (Loren Brooks), Nicole Ray, Jakob Carrica and Chris Carrica.
Kathryn will be greatly missed by her family and it is a comfort to know that she is in Heaven with so many who loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held in the chapel of Madison Funeral Home in Marshall, North Carolina, on January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to in Memphis, Tennessee or to the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019