Kathryn King Martin
Gatlinburg - Kathryn King Martin, age 95 of Gatlinburg, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, Gatlinburg. Kathryn is preceded in death by her father Judge W.H. King and mother Kate Montgomery King, as well as her sisters Doris King Ogle and Lois King Huskey, all of Gatlinburg.She is survived by her husband Carlyle F. Martin of Gatlinburg, her son Rodney King Martin of Gatlinburg, her daughter Jane Martin Johns of Atlanta, GA, her grandchildren Matthew Johns and Laura Guin (John), all of Atlanta, GA and great-grandchildren Grace and Harrison Guin; along with her sister Mary King Foster. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff of Dominion Senior Living for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Gatlinburg, 111 Oglewood Lane, Gatlinburg, TN 37738. There will not be a receiving line, however friends may pay their respects from 12:30 PM to 2 PM Thursday, June 11 at Atchley's Smoky Mountain Chapel, Pigeon Forge with funeral service following at 2 PM. Rev. Larry Burcham will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.