Kathryn Marie "Kathy" Walters
Concord - Kathryn Marie "Kathy" Walters, age 86 of Concord, passed away June 16, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Even with all she went through she kept a cheery disposition. On our many trips to the doctors and all they did to her she always smiled her smile and giggled her giggle.
Kathy was born May 13, 1934, in Holyoke, Colorado. She also lived in Washington, Ohio, Michigan and moved to Tennessee in 1973 where she lived out the rest of her life.
She was active in the Girl Scouts, MYF, GAA, Rainbow Girls, Order Eastern Stars, Newcomers Club, and Welcome Wagon and she volunteered at the Farragut Folklife Museum. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and hiking. She was a big crafter; crochet, needlework, cake decorating, doll making and sewing.
Kathy was a loving wife, mother, sister, Nana and friend. She was loved by all who knew her. She had a great love for the outdoors and all creatures. Working in her yard and going to the mountains were her happy places.
Kathy is preceded in death by her husband, Delmer Andrew Walters, Jr.; father, Clayton; and mother, Viola; sisters, Nadine, Anne, Lorraine, Claydine, Cecelia; and brothers, Bud and Pete.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Walters; daughters, Shelly Mallon (Brian) and Christy Newman (David); grandaughters, Alisha Kranz (Chris) and Bre'Anne Reddig (Nick); grandsons, Blake (Lee Ann), Brandon and Benjamin; great grands, Elizabeth, Olivia, Audrey, Dock, Millie, Aruna and Maren; sisters, Janice Groh and Carole Baker (Bruce) and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with Rev. Glenna Manning officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concord United Methodist Church, 11020 Roane Drive, Knoxville, TN 37934.
Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Walters family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.