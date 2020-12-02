Kathryn (Kathy) Roberts Darden
Kathy Darden, age 75, passed away Saturday, November 21 at home. She is preceded in death by son, Benjamin Wade Darden, parents Wade and Eva Roberts, and sister Mary Pilkington. She is survived by husband Sam Darden, son Samuel Darden, brother Wade Roberts, Jr., and wife Pat, brother-in-law, Len Pilkington, and several nieces and nephews and their families. Kathy served with her husband as campus minister and wife at the Christian Student Fellowship, UT Knoxville, for 38 years. She impacted all with her remarkable unconditional love, her infectious smile, and irrepressible joy. A Celebration of Life service will be live streamed on December 6 at 3 pm EST. You may share in this service by this link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkPkppAZfVrqB4Bn
In lieu of flowers, gifts are requested to be made to: Campus Christian Ministry, 2001 Lake Ave., Knoxville, TN 37916.