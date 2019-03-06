|
|
Kathryn Stephens Crowe
Knoxville, TN
Kathryn Stephens Crowe passed away on March 4, 2019. She was born in Vonore, Tennessee on July 13, 1922 but moved to Knoxville, Tennessee shortly thereafter. She graduated from Knoxville High School in 1940; attended and graduated from the University of Tennessee where she met her future husband, William Crowe. She worked at ALCOA during World War II and later moved with her husband to Madisonville and then back to the family farm in Tellico Plains, Tennessee.
She taught at Tellico Plains Elementary and lovingly raised three daughters while attending evening classes and summer school to obtain her degree from UT. She was an educator at Tellico Plains Elementary and Junior High for 31 years. Her daughters have always agreed that she loved teaching so much that it was never a job for her but a true joy. Many of her
students can attest to the fact that she was a wonderful
teacher and a friend to all.
She and her husband William owned and managed Green Cove Store, Motel and Trailer camp. She and her family spent
summers running their "mountain property" and this was another job she loved. They made many lifelong friends at Green Cove. A special thank you to Leila Davis for the many years of friendship and memories shared at Green Cove.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, William Augustus Crowe; parents, Edna Brakebill and Anderson Stephens; brothers, Arthur, Charlie and Eddie Stephens; sisters, Isabelle Kinney and Helen Kirby; brothers-in-law, Bill Kinney and Howard Kirby; and sister-in-law, Nancy Stephens.
She is survived by daughters, Patti Crowe Lann and
husband Mark Lann, Sandra Crowe Murrin and husband Randy Murrin, Mary Jane Crowe Saunders and husband Russ Burdette. Grandchildren, Will Murrin, Kati Lann, Stephen Saunders, Tamera Saunders and granddaughter- in -law Christy. Great-grandchild, Derick Saunders. Many special nieces and nephews.
A very special thank you to Virgie Pickelsimer who was not only a wonderful caregiver but a true and loving friend.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 in the chapel of Myers Funeral Home with Rev. B. J. Wall officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Food Pantry, P.O. Box 434 Tellico Plains, TN 37385. If you are unable to attend, you may sign the guest
registry on our website at www.myersfuneralhometn.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019