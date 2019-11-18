|
|
Kathy Burns Stillman
Seymour - Kathy Burns Stillman, age 52, Seymour, Tennessee passed away on November 16, 2019. Born January 17, 1967 to parents Kenneth and Phyllis Robinette Burns. Kathy attended Karns High School and the University of Tennessee for both her undergraduate and law degree. Kathy loved literature, poetry, gardening and spending time by the river in the Great Smoky Mountains. She is survived by her mother, Phyllis Robinette Burns; her son, Samuel Burns Stillman; and her sister, Joy Burns Day (John); niece Kate Day; as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends and family at Ball Camp Baptist Church on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow immediately thereafter. A private burial will be held on Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Friends of the Smokies in Kathy's memory. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary, Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019