Kathy Harris Griffie

Kathy Harris Griffie

Knoxville, TN

Kathy Harris Griffie - 64, of Stone Mountain, GA, peacefully departed this life and gracefully entered the kingdom of heaven, at her daughter's home in Knoxville, TN.

Left to cherish her memories are, devoted husband, Gregory Griffie; devoted daughters, Lietisha Harris and Shara Johnson; devoted son, Barin "Von" Harris; 16 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; siblings, Kenny Burgins, Angela Marie Burgins, Robert Burgins Jr., Annie Burgins Davis, Christopher Burgins, and Christine Burgins; a host of brothers and sisters, nieces, and nephews, other family members.

Family will receive friends, 11:00-12:00 noon Friday, March 8, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel, 2823 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Knoxville, TN 37914; funeral services, 12:00 noon, Rev. Steve Simpson officiating.

Interment, Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37920.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
