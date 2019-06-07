|
Kathy Jenny Lou Hayes
Knoxville - Kathy Jenny Lou Gentry Hayes, age 67, went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She had the biggest heart and her kindness made her friends with everyone that she knew. She is preceded in death by husband Archie Dee Hayes; and parents Tillman Jr. & Ruth Gentry. She is survived by sons Danny Hayes, Tommy Stanley, & Tony Stanley; grandsons Jonathan & Aaron; sisters Evelyn, Laverne, and Judy; brothers General & Kyle; step-daughters Helen Ann & Cathy; step-granddaughter Liza; and step-great-granddaughter Aubrey. Family will receive friends from 6:00pm until 8:00pm Friday, June 7, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a funeral service to follow starting at 8:00pm. Family and friends will meet at Hinds Creek Cemetery on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:45pm for a 2:00pm graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made towards funeral expenses. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 7, 2019