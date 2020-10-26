1/1
Kathy Myers
Knoxville - Kathy S. Myers - age 61, of Knoxville, went home to join her family in Heaven on Friday, October 23, 2020. She attended Central High School and later worked for the Raleigh News and Observer and the Knoxville News Sentinel for many years. After which she worked for Marriott. She loved to read and sew, but most importantly, she loved her family. Kathy was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Betty Morgan Wright; husband, Arthur David Myers; brother, Stanley Wright; and sister, Sarah Elmore. She is survived by son, Michael Myers (Kendra); son, Christopher Myers (Nicky); daughter, Lisa Myers; grandchildren, Haley, Savannah, Noah, Arya, Layla and Landry; brother, Ron Wright (Crystal); and sister, Janice Wilson (Bruce). The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 PM Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home with the funeral service at 3:00 PM. The service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Following the service there will be a procession to Roseberry Cemetery for the interment. Pallbearers: Bradley Wilson, Jeremy Wilson, Brian Elmore, Dennis Elmore, Chris Myers and Michael Myers. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31, 2020.
